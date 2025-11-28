Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,589 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $131,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.6%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.The company had revenue of $301.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

