Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 56,157 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,633,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $120,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

NYSE:IFF opened at $69.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

