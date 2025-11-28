Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $124,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,791 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,246,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,451,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 681,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.51 and a 1-year high of $120.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

