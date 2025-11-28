Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $122,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,760,000 after buying an additional 1,084,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,845,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,157,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after buying an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,948,000 after buying an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

