Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $117,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Equitable Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

