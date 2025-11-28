Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $118,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $56,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 433,489 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,546.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 256,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,902,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $46,462.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,976.73. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock worth $7,045,530. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

