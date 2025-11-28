Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $129,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,643. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

