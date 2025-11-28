Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $113,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.6% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 67.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 79.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $48.34 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.