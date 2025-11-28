Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $118,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 232.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

