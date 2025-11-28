Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $128,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,974,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,068,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,037,000 after purchasing an additional 950,630 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,052,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,685,000 after buying an additional 106,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.65%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

