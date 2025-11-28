Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $136,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $40,963,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $19,920,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 1,001.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 208,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,337 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Bunge Global in a report on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research raised their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

