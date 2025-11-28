Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $121,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $188.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

