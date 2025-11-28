Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $111.78 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,275,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $111,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 667.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 2,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.Western Union’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.70.

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,041.40. This represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

