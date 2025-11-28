Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.51 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $117,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PDD by 53.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PDD by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. New Street Research lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.