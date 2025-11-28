Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $117,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.