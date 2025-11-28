Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $117,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
VGIT stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
