Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $123.07 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $123,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 860.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4,746.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.61%.

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.67.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

