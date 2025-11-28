Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $123.40 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $123,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 587.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $61.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $138,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

