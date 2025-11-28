Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $123.79 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,128,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $123,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,903,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,328,000 after purchasing an additional 712,305 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after buying an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,568,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after buying an additional 463,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

