Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $124.31 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $124,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 187.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 61.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

NYSE:SF opened at $121.25 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

