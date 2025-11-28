Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $124.96 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $124,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $148.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $133.40 and a twelve month high of $359.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

