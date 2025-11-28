Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $126.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,413 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $126,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $144.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

