Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $128.03 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $128,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Reliance by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,971,000 after acquiring an additional 739,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 1.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,781,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $144,089,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $280.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day moving average is $294.38. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

