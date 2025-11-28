Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $129.68 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $129,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 520,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,069,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,086 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

