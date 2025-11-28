Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $135.77 Million Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $135,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 19.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $77.73 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

