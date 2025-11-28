Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $136.38 Million Stake in Textron Inc. $TXT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $136,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

