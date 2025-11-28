Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $120,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

