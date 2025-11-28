Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $124,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $64.48 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

