Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $129,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.83.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $563.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

