Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,530 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,177,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $112,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 82,609 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4%

CHRW stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

