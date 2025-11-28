Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,007 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,077 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $114,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 148.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,597.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,434 shares of company stock worth $1,621,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $96.23 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.