Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,283 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $127,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

FRT stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

