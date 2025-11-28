Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,151 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,620,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $133,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,388,000 after buying an additional 2,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 611,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 475,295 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,111,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,040,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,516,000 after purchasing an additional 334,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

