Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $114,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

JKHY opened at $173.92 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

