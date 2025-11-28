Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $120,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,807,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 537,398 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth about $91,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 6,621.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,638,000 after purchasing an additional 299,143 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLN. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $392.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.22. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Talen Energy’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

