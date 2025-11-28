Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,260,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $115,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 217,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

