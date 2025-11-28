Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $130,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,000,926,000 after purchasing an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at $185,883,034.26. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $362.02 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.41 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,525.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

