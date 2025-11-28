Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $111,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tassel Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

