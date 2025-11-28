Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellanova $K

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $134,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 66.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:K opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

