Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 746,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $134,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 38,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

