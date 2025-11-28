Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $113,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $104.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

