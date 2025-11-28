Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,891 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $113,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.1% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $105.65 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

