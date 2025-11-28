Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 111,245 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $136,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 373.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $214,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 236,313 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.8%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,375. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,235.01. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.