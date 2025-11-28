Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $110,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in XPO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

