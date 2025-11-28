Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 180,492 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $123,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This trade represents a 32.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.5%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.