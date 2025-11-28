Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 303,087 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $130,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

In other news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,252.45. This trade represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 257,922 shares of company stock worth $44,556,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

