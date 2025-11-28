Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,265 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $134,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after buying an additional 77,963 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 299,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

