Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,345 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,594 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $115,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

