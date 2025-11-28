Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,632 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $119,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Woodward by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 2,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 25.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $298.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Woodward announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.