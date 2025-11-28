Choreo LLC Buys 1,228 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $127.10 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.