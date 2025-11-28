Choreo LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.